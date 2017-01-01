1.1.2017: HAPPY BIRTHDAY & A BLESSED NEW YEAR, don Reto NAY!

Clicks4721.1.2017: HAPPY BIRTHDAY & A BLESSED NEW YEAR, don Reto NAY!
Father Reto is a gift from God for us, the good shepherd.
God Bless you Father.
Birthday greetings Fr Reto, and may you have another year of joy in the Lord whom you so faithfully serve.
Thank you dear Irapuato, and thank you to all for their good wishes. I also wish you a very blessed New Year.
Alles Gute zum Geburtstag mein Geburtstagsgeschenk ich bete für Sie einen Rosenkranz!
This picture goes with this video: @Don Reto NAY: 1.1.2017-HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND NEW YEAR!/ALLES GUTE ZUM GEBURTSTAG!