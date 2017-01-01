Language

1.1.2017: HAPPY BIRTHDAY & A BLESSED NEW YEAR, don Reto NAY!

January 1 The Divine Maternity of Mary When Mary of Nazareth conceived in Her womb the Word of God, that conception was the effect of the fullness of Her grace, and of an action of the Holy Spirit which occurred in Her soul first of all,… [More]
Don Reto Nay
Thank you all for your kind words and prayers.
Viriditas
stanislawp
Father Reto is a gift from God for us, the good shepherd.
God Bless you Father.
Viriditas
Birthday greetings Fr Reto, and may you have another year of joy in the Lord whom you so faithfully serve.
Don Reto Nay
Thank you dear Irapuato, and thank you to all for their good wishes. I also wish you a very blessed New Year.
Priska
Alles Gute zum Geburtstag mein Geburtstagsgeschenk ich bete für Sie einen Rosenkranz!
Irapuato
This picture goes with this video: @Don Reto NAY: 1.1.2017-HAPPY BIRTHDAY AND NEW YEAR!/ALLES GUTE ZUM GEBURTSTAG!
Irapuato
Vered Lavan
