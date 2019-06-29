Clicks125

Bishop Stowe Promoting Sin

HerzMariae
1
Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky, has written a "prayer" to be distributed this weekend at the LGBT pride. (cross and rainbow light is front side of the card) Stowe also allowed a rainbow …More
Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky, has written a "prayer" to be distributed this weekend at the LGBT pride. (cross and rainbow light is front side of the card)
Stowe also allowed a rainbow flag to be put on Our Lady (found by Joseph Sciambra)
  • Report

  • Social networks

Don Reto Nay likes this.
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up