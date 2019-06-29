Bishop Stowe Promoting Sin

Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky, has written a "prayer" to be distributed this weekend at the LGBT pride. (cross and rainbow light is front side of the card) Stowe also allowed a rainbow … More

Bishop John Stowe of Lexington, Kentucky, has written a "prayer" to be distributed this weekend at the LGBT pride. (cross and rainbow light is front side of the card)

Stowe also allowed a rainbow flag to be put on Our Lady (found by Joseph Sciambra)