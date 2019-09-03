Clicks36
Consecration Weekend with His Eminence Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke, July 2019
Audios from mariancatechist.com (in case they are dissolved). Burke gave two talks. Third audio is question/answer session. His Eminence is discussing the booklet, “Declaration of truths relating to …More
His Eminence is discussing the booklet, “Declaration of truths relating to some of the most common errors in the life of the Church of our time.”
