Clicks36

Consecration Weekend with His Eminence Raymond Leo Cardinal Burke, July 2019

Tesa
Audios from mariancatechist.com (in case they are dissolved). Burke gave two talks. Third audio is question/answer session. His Eminence is discussing the booklet, “Declaration of truths relating to …More
Audios from mariancatechist.com (in case they are dissolved). Burke gave two talks. Third audio is question/answer session.

His Eminence is discussing the booklet, “Declaration of truths relating to some of the most common errors in the life of the Church of our time.”
  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up