Clicks27

After Defending Pell, Australian Catholic University Staff Against Vice-Chancellor

De Profundis
3
Australian Catholic University staff writing to Chancellor John Fahey. He should sanction Vice-Chancellor Greg Craven for his defence of George Pell. They want Pell's portrait removed and Ballarat …More
Australian Catholic University staff writing to Chancellor John Fahey. He should sanction Vice-Chancellor Greg Craven for his defence of George Pell. They want Pell's portrait removed and Ballarat Pell Centre renamed.
  • Report

  • Social networks

HerzMariae
Anyone with half a brain knows that Pell is innocent. But don't expect any brain at a Catholic University.
  • Report
Tesa
Remember Fr. Gordon McRae; he is languishing in an US prison although widely believed to be innocent - even among journalistic and judicial experts.
  • Report
AlexBKaiser
When will the anti-Catholic witch hunt come to you and your children?
  • Report
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up