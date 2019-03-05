Clicks27
After Defending Pell, Australian Catholic University Staff Against Vice-Chancellor
Australian Catholic University staff writing to Chancellor John Fahey. He should sanction Vice-Chancellor Greg Craven for his defence of George Pell. They want Pell's portrait removed and Ballarat …More
Australian Catholic University staff writing to Chancellor John Fahey. He should sanction Vice-Chancellor Greg Craven for his defence of George Pell. They want Pell's portrait removed and Ballarat Pell Centre renamed.
- Report
Social networks
Anyone with half a brain knows that Pell is innocent. But don't expect any brain at a Catholic University.
When will the anti-Catholic witch hunt come to you and your children?