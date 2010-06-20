Clicks168.4KA Man for All Seasons--English & Spanish
Un Hombre de 2 Reinos/A Man for All Seasons-St. Thomas More, feast day June 22.
Que Santo Tomas Moro modelo para toda la Eternidad de Padre de Familia, ilumine a todos los Padres de hoy que se enfrentan a nuevos retos para guiar por el camino de la Santidad a nuestros jovenes, que Dios les de a los padres de Familia las herramientas necesarias para con el ejemplo y con los buenos consejos sepan guiar a sus hijos por el camino de las verdades del evangelio , … More
CNA STAFF, Jun 20, 2010 / 05:08 am (CNA).- This Tuesday marks the feast day of St. Thomas More – husband, father, lawyer, politician and the first layman to serve as Lord Chancellor of England. St. Thomas is best known for being a devout and faithful Catholic whose staunch defense of the rights of conscience and unshakeable fidelity to the … More
Sir Thomas More (February 7, 1478[1]– July 6, 1535), also known as Saint Thomas More, was an English lawyer, social philosopher, author, and statesman. He is also recognised as a saint within the Catholic Church. During his life he gained a reputation as a leading Renaissance humanist, an opponent of the Protestant Reformation of Martin Luther and for opposing William Tyndale and … More
Mártir, canciller del rey inglés Enrique VIII.
Patrono de los gobernantes y los políticos.
Nace: 1478, muere 1535.
Fiesta: 22 de junio, junto con san Juan Fisher
BIOGRAFÍA
Santo Tomás Moro nació en Londres en 1477. Recibió una excelente educación clásica, graduándose de la Universidad de Oxford en abogacía. Su carrera en leyes lo llevó al parlamento.… More
