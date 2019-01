January 1 2018: Happy Birthday, don Reto Nay!

Happy Birthday in many languagesKey to abbreviations: inf = informal, frm = formal, >m = said to males, >f said to females, m = said by males, f = said by females.LanguageHappy BirthdayGelukkige VerjaarsdagGëzuar DitëlindjenAleutRaazdinyaam UgutaaAmharicመልከም ልደት (melekame lidete)(Modern Standard)(kul '… More