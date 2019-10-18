On the occasion of the Special Synod for the Amazon called by Pope Francis, the exhibition "Mater Amazonia - The deep breath of the world" has been set up at the Vatican's Ethnological Museum "Anima … More

On the occasion of the Special Synod for the Amazon called by Pope Francis, the exhibition "Mater Amazonia - The deep breath of the world" has been set up at the Vatican's Ethnological Museum "Anima Mundi" (Vatican Museums). The inauguration is scheduled for October 18th and it will be possible to visit the exhibition until 11 January 2020.