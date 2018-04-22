Actor Mark Wahlberg and his wife Celebrate Daughter’s 1st Communion on Instagram

Clicks25Actor Mark Wahlberg and his wife Celebrate Daughter’s 1st Communion on Instagram
Clicks25
Actor Mark Wahlberg and his wife Rhea have been very public about their Catholic faith, posting Ash Wednesday greetings and calling for more priestly vocations. A few weeks ago, they shared pictures … More
Write a comment …
He had a troubled youth but thankfully seems to have turned his life around.
Mark Wahlberg is seeking a pardon from the state of Massachusetts for an assault he committed in 1988 that left a man blind in one eye
Wahlberg, now 43, served 45 days in prison and was tried as an adult even though he was just 16 years old at the time
Documents show he called one of his victims a ‘Vietnam f***ing s***’… More
Mark Wahlberg is seeking a pardon from the state of Massachusetts for an assault he committed in 1988 that left a man blind in one eye
Wahlberg, now 43, served 45 days in prison and was tried as an adult even though he was just 16 years old at the time
Documents show he called one of his victims a ‘Vietnam f***ing s***’… More
Like