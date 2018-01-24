Lacking Crowd At Todays General Audience

Clicks733Lacking Crowd At Todays General Audience
The attendance of men is dwindling away.
@Dr Stuart Reiss then you don't believe he is thinking, "Just look at all of the fresh air I am creating!"
@Jungerheld He’s happy madam...he’s happy they are all buggered off from the church....his ultimate goal is an empty square with the carabineiri and token swiss guard and the homeless under the collonnade
The liberals are not interested in numbers or pastray success. They're driven by Progressivist ideology, which is just Marxism Lite.
All fixed, fast frozen relations, with their train of ancient and venerable prejudices and opinions, are swept away, all new-formed ones become antiquated before they can ossify. All that is solid melts into air, all that is holy is profaned ...
@De Profundis Generations! At this rate and after what we saw here in Chile it is more like weeks!
It can be overwhelming the degree to which the modernists are in charge these days. However, their Church is dying and will have almost no one in the pews within a generation.