Liberating A Continent - John Paul II And The Fall Of Communism

Irapuato 57 Clicks
Liberating A Continent - John Paul II And The Fall Of Communism

Irapuato 12 2
ThienLe on Oct 7, 2016. Liberating A Continent - John Paul II And The Fall Of Communism
Irapuato
nenabunena
nenabunena
@Irapuato btw, thank you for posting this! I've been looking for this documentary for quite some time!
nenabunena
@Irapuato I just watched a wonderful documentary special for him by CNN titled The Last Days of Pope John Paul II, and I cried 3x watching that vid, so beautiful!
nenabunena
@Irapuato In my country, the Philippines, tomorrow is his feast day!
Irapuato
nenabunena His Feast Day is coming up....
Irapuato
giuseppepacelli BUT, you are young....
giuseppepacelli
@Irapuato unfortunately I'm just a 15 year old who only speaks English and Filipino hahahahaha
Irapuato
giuseppepacelli I don't, but if you understand Spanish or Italian, I believe it has been uploaded already on gloria.tv...
giuseppepacelli
@Irapuato do you have of copy of the movie "The Seventh Chamber"? A movie about St. Edith Stein?
giuseppepacelli
@Irapuato Papa Pacelli, Papa Wojtyla, pray for us!
Irapuato
giuseppepacelli
Irapuato
Saint John Paul II documentary takes two Emmys...
