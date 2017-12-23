Language

Archdiocese of Bombay, Francis gave Consent to Adulterer Communion

Lisi Sterndorfer 207 Clicks
Share Like
More
  •

Clicks
207
Archdiocese of Bombay, Francis gave Consent to Adulterer Communion

Lisi Sterndorfer
The Archdiocese of Bombay pusblished this album to wish "the Holy Father a Very Happy Birthday". The fourth poster said that Francis gave his “consent to opening communion to divorced and remarried Catholics”.
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Dr Stuart Reiss
How wonderful
Like
More
Klaus Gamber
Oswald Cardinal Garcia of Bombay is also a humble man and a champion of gay rights in India. (www.thehindu.com/…/article7937829.…)
He’s lauded as a voice of sanity and progress in an otherwise backward third world uncultured civilisation. He’s in the Vatican decastry for the reform of the curia.
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Dr Stuart Reiss
Well they are right....Francis did open communion for divorced remarried catholics living in adultery..and all the other things mentioned in the poster too...he’s the first ever humble pope the church’s history...now I pray that he’d be inspired to leave.....
Like
More