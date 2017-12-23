Archdiocese of Bombay, Francis gave Consent to Adulterer Communion

Clicks207Archdiocese of Bombay, Francis gave Consent to Adulterer Communion
The Archdiocese of Bombay pusblished this album to wish "the Holy Father a Very Happy Birthday". The fourth poster said that Francis gave his “consent to opening communion to divorced and remarried Catholics”.
Oswald Cardinal Garcia of Bombay is also a humble man and a champion of gay rights in India. (www.thehindu.com/…/article7937829.…)
He’s lauded as a voice of sanity and progress in an otherwise backward third world uncultured civilisation. He’s in the Vatican decastry for the reform of the curia.
Well they are right....Francis did open communion for divorced remarried catholics living in adultery..and all the other things mentioned in the poster too...he’s the first ever humble pope the church’s history...now I pray that he’d be inspired to leave.....