Clicks278
Chronological breakdown of the Notre-Dame fire
The beams were separated from the interior by the stone arches, and the beams were burning over them and on them, turning Notre-Dame into an over-sized grill. The interior of the cathedral remained …More
The beams were separated from the interior by the stone arches, and the beams were burning over them and on them, turning Notre-Dame into an over-sized grill. The interior of the cathedral remained mostly untouched. The domes caved in a few places, most notably under the spire, up here is a picture taken inside the cathedral, with the fire still raging on the top of it.
- Report
Social networks
Use your mouse and scroll wheel to see the damage
gigarama.ru/notredame/
gigarama.ru/notredame/
Don Reto Nay likes this.
Can someone help me publish church (NYC) ? sorry, old, ignorant..:)
sorry, I didn't see it published....
2 more comments from alexamarie
above- Geez, I wonder who did this?!!!