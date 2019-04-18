Chronological breakdown of the Notre-Dame fire

The beams were separated from the interior by the stone arches, and the beams were burning over them and on them, turning Notre-Dame into an over-sized grill. The interior of the cathedral remained … More

The beams were separated from the interior by the stone arches, and the beams were burning over them and on them, turning Notre-Dame into an over-sized grill. The interior of the cathedral remained mostly untouched. The domes caved in a few places, most notably under the spire, up here is a picture taken inside the cathedral, with the fire still raging on the top of it.