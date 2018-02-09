Language

Be healed! Homily for the 6th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B

Irapuato 115 Clicks
Share Like
More

Clicks
1.6K
Be healed! Homily for the 6th Sunday in Ordinary Time, Year B

Irapuato
Fr.Geoffrey Plant Sixth Sunday in Ordinary Time Book of Leviticus 13:1-2.44-46. The LORD said to Moses and Aaron, "If someone has on his skin a scab or pustule or blotch which appears to be the … More
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Irapuato
Josefine
Like
More
Irapuato
Karensclark l
Like
More
Irapuato
Saint José Luis Sánchez del Río - February 10
Like
More