May 18 - Pope Saint John Paul II

Irapuato 85 Clicks
The Holy Spirit at Pope John Paul II's Funeral

Irapuato 11 4
by irapuato 12/06/11 The Holy Spirit-Present at Blessed Pope John Paul II's Funeral. Check out: www.holyspiritinteractive.net/features/popejohnpaul VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS (Taizé) Come Holy Spirit … More
Irapuato
andreiita00 kontiki l Bede polski
Irapuato mentioned this post in Novena to Saint John Paul II, Pope.
Irapuato
April 2, 2005....The memories...
Irapuato
Ich danke Ihnen, Josephus Moncensis...
Josephus
Selbst für jemanden, der nicht gläubig ist, sind das wundervoll einprägsame Bilder. Danke!
Josephus Monacensis
Irapuato likes this. 
masada
Wymowne znaki.
gabyota23
muy buen video no lo habia visto
Irapuato likes this. 
48josefina
Lo estoy compartiendo con toda mi lista.
Mi esposo ha quedado muy lleno del Espíritu Santo.
Recibo un correo desde Argentina.
X va al Sagrario a hacer su plegaria. Está nublado. En el momento de su rezo un rayo de Sol refleja el Sagrario. Fue ayer. Día de Pentecostés.
Irapuato likes this. 
48josefina
Perpleja, pero con la Fe de creer.
Irapuato
To accompany: The Holy Spirit at Pope John Paul II's Funeral...
Irapuato
12/06/11 The Holy Spirit-Present at Blessed Pope John Paul II's Funeral.
Check out:
www.holyspiritinteractive.net/features/popejohnpaul
VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS (Taizé) Come Holy Spirit

VENI CREATOR SPIRITUS

1. Come, Creator Spirit,
Father of the poor.
Come, light of our hearts.
Come, source of all life.

2. You our only comforter.
Come, give us your peace.
Guide our steps with your light.

3. … More
