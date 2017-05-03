Language
Tesa

Our Lady of Laus

In May 1664, seventeen year old Benoite Rencurel saw a vision of St. Maurice near her home in Laus, France while she was tending sheep. He told her to move her flocks for fear of them being taken away and instructed her to a field where she would see the Blessed Virgin. Benoite first saw the Blessed Virgin on May 16 of that year in the place St. Maurice had said, and the Lady appeared with the Child but did not speak, though Benoite offered her some of her hard bread.

Over about 4 months, the Lady would come back every day and instruct Benoite in the faith and on August 29, finally revealed her name to be Mary. Mary instructed Benoite to go to Laus and find a chapel that would smell of sweet perfume. Benoite found the smell and the chapel of Notre Dame de Bon Recontre (the Annunciation) but it was in ruins. Our Lady told Benoite to have it reconstructed in honor of her Son and that many sinners would convert because of it, so Benoite had it done.

The heart of the message given to Benoite is for the conversion of souls by bringing them into full reconciliation with themselves, with others, and with God. Notable saints who have had a devotion to Our Lady of Laus are St. Eugene de Mazenod and St. Peter Julian Eymard. The apparition gained approval on May 5, 2008.
Seidenspinner
There are much more unknown apparitions. René Laurentin lists in his book from 2010 Dictionnaire des apparitions de la vierge Marie more than 2.400 (!) places. 15 are recognized:

Laus (1664-1718), Benôite Rencurel
Rom (1842), Alphonse Ratisbonne
La Salette (1846), Maximin Giraud, Melanie Calvat
Lourdes (1858), Bernadette Soubirous
Champion (1859), Adele Brise
Pontmain (1871) Eugene Barbedette, Joseph Barbedette, Francois Richer, Jeanne Lebossé
Dietrichswalde (1877), Justine Schafrinska, Barba… [More]
