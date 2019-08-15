Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput visited the FSSP parish

Pictures by Mrs Allison Girone Last Sunday, Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia, visited the FSSP parish of St Mary in Conshohocken in Pennsylvania. The parish was established last year. … More

