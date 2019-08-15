Clicks8
Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput visited the FSSP parish
Pictures by Mrs Allison Girone Last Sunday, Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia, visited the FSSP parish of St Mary in Conshohocken in Pennsylvania. The parish was established last year. …More
Pictures by Mrs Allison Girone
Last Sunday, Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia, visited the FSSP parish of St Mary in Conshohocken in Pennsylvania. The parish was established last year. Chaput confirmed several Catholics and then attended the Old Latin Mass in choir.
Last Sunday, Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia, visited the FSSP parish of St Mary in Conshohocken in Pennsylvania. The parish was established last year. Chaput confirmed several Catholics and then attended the Old Latin Mass in choir.
- Report
Social networks