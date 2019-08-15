Clicks8

Philadelphia Archbishop Charles Chaput visited the FSSP parish

Tesa
Pictures by Mrs Allison Girone Last Sunday, Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia, visited the FSSP parish of St Mary in Conshohocken in Pennsylvania. The parish was established last year. …More
Pictures by Mrs Allison Girone
Last Sunday, Archbishop Charles Chaput of Philadelphia, visited the FSSP parish of St Mary in Conshohocken in Pennsylvania. The parish was established last year. Chaput confirmed several Catholics and then attended the Old Latin Mass in choir.
  • Report

  • Social networks

Login
Forgot password?
Sign up