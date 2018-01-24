Language
Heartbreaking.
Tesa
8 hours ago
Heartbreaking.
Tesa
8 hours ago
This is Christine Horani, a Syrian schoolgirl whose life doctors are currently trying to save after she lost both of her legs in yesterday’s attack on Syria’s Damascus
aderito
3 hours ago
i Pray for God to help you
Sunamis 46
6 hours ago
