A Gin for Catholics

Dr Stuart Reiss 120 Clicks
Dr Stuart Reiss
Found this fabulous tipple at a local wineshop, where I placed my last orders before Lent begins next week. The Gin is made in Walsingham the National Catholic Shrine in England (www.walsingham.… More
Dr Stuart Reiss
@Don Reto Nay At least 45% more
Don Reto Nay
I bed this Walsingham Gin contains more Spirit than an average "Catholic" bishop.
Dr Stuart Reiss
Just to be clear. The Gin is not made at the shrine. But nearby. Apparently by two Catholics. One is a Lay Benedictine. He must be happy in his work and prayers.
onda
