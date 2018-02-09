A Gin for Catholics

Clicks120A Gin for Catholics
Clicks120
Found this fabulous tipple at a local wineshop, where I placed my last orders before Lent begins next week. The Gin is made in Walsingham the National Catholic Shrine in England (www.walsingham.… More
Write a comment …
Katherineecrain likes this.
I bed this Walsingham Gin contains more Spirit than an average "Catholic" bishop.
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Don Reto Nay likes this.
Just to be clear. The Gin is not made at the shrine. But nearby. Apparently by two Catholics. One is a Lay Benedictine. He must be happy in his work and prayers.