Blessed Bernhard Lichtenberg - November 5

CatholicSaints.Info on Mar 19, 2015 audio from Cradio Saint of the Day by Father Anthony Casamento. The Blessed Bernhard Lichtenberg (3 December 1875 – 5 November 1943) was a German Roman Cath… More
Other Saints of the Day:
All Jesuit Saints
Feast of Holy Relics
—
Augustine of Terracina
Bernhard Lichtenberg
Bertille
Canonica
Comasia
Ðaminh Mau
Dominator of Brescia
Domninus the Physician
Elizabeth of the Visitation
Epistemis
Eusebius of Terracina
Felix of Terracina
Fibitius
Galation
Gerald of Beziers
Gomidas Keumurjian
Gregory Lakota
Guetnoco
Guido Maria Conforti
Hermen… More
Thursday of the Thirty-first week in Ordinary Time
Letter to the Romans 14:7-12.
Brothers and sisters: None of us lives for oneself, and no one dies for oneself.
For if we live, we live for the Lord, and if we die, we die for the Lord; so then, whether we live or die, we are the Lord's.
For this is why Christ died and came to life, that he might be Lord of both the dead and the living… More
