Our Lady of the Pillar - October 12

Our Lady of the Pillar is celebrated on 12th of October and is the patroness of Spain, the Hispanic peoples, and the Spanish Civil Guard.
Vol. 4, TAN, p.448: "James the Greater was one of the fist of the Apostles, who, after the division of the different countries had been made, left Jerusalem and started for Spain...."
It is interesting to note that the German Augustinian stigmatist and visionary of the early 19th century, Blessed Anne Catherine Emmerich, comments on Mary of the Pillar’s appearance to James. With rich detail she describes the Zaragoza event in chapter 14 of The Life of Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
OUR LADY OF THE PILLAR
Feast day: October 12
Traditional date of apparition: January 2, 40 A.D.
Shrine church: This is the first church built in Mary's honor. The present basilica church was built between 1681 and 1961. The previous church was destroyed by fire in 1434. The frescoes were done by Francisco Goya in the early nineteenth century.
Statue: The statue atop the pillar of stone is abou… More
Our Lady of the Pillar is celebrated on 12th of October and is the patroness of Spain, the Hispanic peoples, and the Spanish Civil Guard. A grand nine-day festival known as Fiestas del Pilar is celebrated in Zaragoza every year in her honor. St. James (in Spanish: Santiago) is also venerated as the patron saint of Spain. en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Our_Lady_of_the_Pillar
