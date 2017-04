April 24, 2007: Miracle in the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Irapuato 5 years ago

...a miracle that occurred on April 24, 2007 when Mexico City legalized abortion up to 12 weeks. It is said that after mass (which was offered for aborted children) that a light of a halo in the shape of an embryo appeared on tilma of Tepeyac with the image Our Lady of Guadalupe. The light was coming from the tilma and was on Mary's stomach, where her baby would be.