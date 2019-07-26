Clicks81
Benedict XVI visited the former papal retreat of Castel Gandolfo
Vatican press office confirms Italian reports that retired Pope Benedict XVI visited the former papal retreat of Castel Gandolfo yesterday afternoon, to walk in the gardens and pray the rosary. Benedict also visited nearby Frascati before coming home to the Vatican.
