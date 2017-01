Decoding GOD's Resolutions

8 (Spiritual) New Year’s Resolutions for Catholics

What a good mother you are....1. Live Our Lady’s Messages at FatimaThe year 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of the Blessed Virgin Mary to three shepherd children at Fatima, Portugal. In this most prophetic of all Marian apparitions, Our Lady made urgent pleas for mankind to reform themselves and pray her rosary daily, along with other grave messages and warnings with … [More]