Faces of Democrats when Trump said we shouldn't kill babies who can feel pain
Tesa
30 minutes ago
Faces of Democrats when Trump said we shouldn't kill babies who can feel pain
Notice, that they were wearing white. White symbols life, innocence and purity. These women all exalt barbaric abortion laws.
Tesa
27 minutes ago
Here is another pic of
Evil in White.
