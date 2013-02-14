Blessed A.K. Emmerick: The Last Supper

Clicks2.8kB. A.K. Emmerick: The Last Supper
by irapuato on 14.2.2013
MEDITATION I.
Preparations for the Pasch.
Holy Thursday, the 13th of Nisan (29th of March).
YESTERDAY evening it was that the last great public repast of our Lord and his friends took place in the house of Simon the Leper, at Bethania, and Mary Magdalen for the last time anointed the feet of Jesus with precious ointment. Judas was scandalised upon this occasion, and hastened forthwith to Jerusalem again to conspire with the high-priests for the betrayal of Jesus into their hands. After the … [More]
B. A.K. Emmerick: The Last Supper
THE PASSION.
'If thou knowest not how to meditate on high and heavenly things, rest on the Passion of Christ, and willingly dwell in his sacred wounds. For, if thou fly devoutly to the wounds and precious stigmas of Jesus, thou shalt feel great comfort in tribulation.' Imit. of Christ, book ii. chap. 1.
INTRODUCTION.
ON the evening of the 18th of February, 1823, a friend of Sister Emmerich went up to the bed, where she was lying apparently … [More]
