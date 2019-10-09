Clicks83

We had the feathers before

De Profundis
2
John Paul II
BrAlexisBugnolo
The Pope who did not preside at the adoration of idols. But who excommunicated those who do in canon 1364.
Don Reto Nay
Oh, the pope of Assisi, isn't it?
