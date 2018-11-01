All Souls' Day - November 2

Prayer to Our Suffering Savior for the Holy Souls in Purgatory

R

Have mercy on them, O Lord.

R

Have mercy on them, O Lord.

O most sweet Jesus, through the bloody sweat which Thou didst suffer in the Garden of Gethsemane, have mercy on these Blessed Souls. Have mercy on them.O most sweet Jesus, through the pains which Thou didst suffer during Thy most cruel scourging, have mercy on them.