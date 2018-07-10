Clicks864Father Karl Gereon Goldmann & Monte Cassino
by irapuato on March 21, 2014
Read, Ch. 14 "The Dreadful Harvest of War", and Father Goldmann's experience at the Abbey of Monte Cassino:
El “misterio” de Montecassino-(del libro del padre Karl Gereon Goldmann Un seminarista en las SS)
Entre las tantas “aventuras” del padre Goldmann una de las más increíbles fue lograr que el Santo Padre le concediera un permiso especial para ser ordenado sacerdote antes de haber terminado sus estudios, permiso de excepción por la falta de sacerdotes en los frentes de batalla. Le había sido … More
Destruction of the abbey en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Battle_of_Monte_Cassino
Increasingly, the opinions of certain Allied officers were fixed on the great abbey of Monte Cassino: in their view it was the abbey—and its presumed use as a German artillery observation point—that prevented the breach of the ‘Gustav Line'.
Father Karl Gereon Goldmann & Monte Cassino
Finally, they reached the area of Cassino, where the ancient monastery of Saint Benedict was located on a nearby hill. The entire town had been reduced to ruins, most of the people fleeing to the walls of the monastery for protection. The treasures had been removed (some as booty by the German higher-ups). When Karl identified himself as a Franciscan,… More
