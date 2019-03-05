Bishop Schneider Celebrates at Trinità dei Pellegrini, Rome

On Sunday, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who is in Rome for the ad limina visit of the bishops of Kazakhstan, celebrated Mass at the FSSP’s Roman parish, Santissima Trinità dei Pellegrini. Source, … More

On Sunday, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who is in Rome for the ad limina visit of the bishops of Kazakhstan, celebrated Mass at the FSSP’s Roman parish, Santissima Trinità dei Pellegrini. Source, newliturgicalmovement.org