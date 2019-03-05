Clicks11
Bishop Schneider Celebrates at Trinità dei Pellegrini, Rome
On Sunday, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who is in Rome for the ad limina visit of the bishops of Kazakhstan, celebrated Mass at the FSSP’s Roman parish, Santissima Trinità dei Pellegrini. Source, …More
On Sunday, Bishop Athanasius Schneider, who is in Rome for the ad limina visit of the bishops of Kazakhstan, celebrated Mass at the FSSP’s Roman parish, Santissima Trinità dei Pellegrini. Source, newliturgicalmovement.org
- Report
Social networks