Language

[Tridentine] Candlemas with S.E.R. Bishop Perry Chicago

Lisi Sterndorfer 8 Clicks
Share Like
More
  •

Clicks
8
[Tridentine] Candlemas with S.E.R. Bishop Perry Chicago

Lisi Sterndorfer 1
Copyright: Marco Giglio
Share Like
More
Jim Dorchak
Looks like real MASS!
Like
More