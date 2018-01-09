Language

Nacked Men Of Vatican Nativity Removed

De Profundis 931 Clicks
Share Like
More
  •

Clicks
931
Nacked Men Of Vatican Nativity Removed

De Profundis
Pictures by German journalist Paul Badde.
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Jim Dorchak
I think the driver should just push it out the back of the truck in a migrant neighborhood.
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss likes this.
Joseph a' Christian
CHOW!
Like
More
Jim Dorchak likes this.
Dr Stuart Reiss
@aderito theres allready two comments
Like
More
Uncle Joe
Cardinal Francesco Coccopalmerio, the Vatican’s top canonical official as head of the Pontifical Council for the Interpretation of Legal Texts, said in a 2014 interview that Catholic leaders, such as himself, must “emphasize” the “positive realities” that he said are present in homosexual relationships.

It's endemic.
Like
More
aderito
No comment on this one ????????
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss
Apparently Cardinal Coconutpalmoilio and Cardinal Paglia have been having a catfight over who gets him....but the Vice pope had allready sold it, to Bishop Bruno Forte
Like
More
Radulf likes this.
View 3 more likes.