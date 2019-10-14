Home
English
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Login
Sign up
More
Videos
News
Pictures
Albums
Comments
Menu
Login
Contact
•
About us
•
Terms
•
Privacy
Clicks
395
Christian Nuns decorating Buddhist Prayer Hall in Myanmar.
HerzMariae
1
1 hour ago
Buddhism in Myanmar. (Pictures published on fb, October 6)
Share
Like
More
Report
Add to album
Social networks
Edit album
Remove album
Jim Dorchak
1 minute ago
Fact: These are no longer Christian Nuns.... just nones.
Like
More
Report
Edit comment
Remove comment
Login
Send
Forgot password?
Send
Close
Sign up