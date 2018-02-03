Language
Rising - Holy Mass In The Syrian Ruins
De Profundis
11 hours ago
11 hours ago
First holy mass in Deir Ezzor celebrated by His Holyness Afram, the syrian orthodox patriarch for the first time in 5 years!
