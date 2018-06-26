United - Macron and Francis

Clicks46United - Macron and Francis
Clicks46
Meeting on June 26. The lapsed Catholic French president is so keen to cuddle up to the Church, and has just been installed as an honorary canon of St John Lateran. Given his political agenda, under … More
Write a comment …
St. Cyprian: "To adhere to a false Bishop of Rome is to be out of communion with the Church."
Emmanuel Macron spent 57 mins with the pope — one of longest ever papal audiences with a head of state. It ended with a warm hug and kiss.