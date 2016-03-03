Audio Books

Clicks1.4KMystical City of God (FULL Audiobook)
Venerable Mother Mary of Jesus of Agreda (1602—1665)
The Mystical City of God is a monumental four-volume, 2,676-page history of the life of the Blessed Virgin Mary, as revealed by Our Lady to this 17th century Spanish nun.
Venerable Mary saw in ecstasy all the events recorded within the book. Later, Our Lady told her to write them down—the result is The Mystical City of God, acclaim… More
