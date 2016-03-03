Language

Mystical City of God (FULL Audiobook)

FULL audio books for everyone on Feb 3, 2016 Venerable MARÍA DE JESÚS DE ÁGREDA (1602 - 1665) The Mystical City of God is a book written in the 17th-century by the Franciscan nun, Venerable Mary of … More
Venerable Mother Mary of Jesus of Agreda (1602—1665)
The Mystical City of God is a monumental four-volume, 2,676-page history of the life of the Blessed Virgin Mary, as revealed by Our Lady to this 17th century Spanish nun.
Venerable Mary saw in ecstasy all the events recorded within the book. Later, Our Lady told her to write them down—the result is The Mystical City of God, acclaim… More
