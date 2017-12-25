St Peter's Square on Christmas 2017. Half empty

Clicks582St Peter's Square on Christmas 2017. Half empty
Francis has still half way to his Goal.
@Jungerheld thats a great saying.....people have plenty to say...and say it here on GTV and other places....the talk has got into the catholics out there and they are staying away...incase they start smelling like sh..eep
@Dr Stuart Reiss it reminded me of what I once heard someone say - to argue about the faith is not the problem. The problem is when people stop talking; when they have nothing to say.
@Jungerheld....au contraire madame...this is a very good scene......it shows that Catholics know that its not roses they smell when they get to these audiences.....and are preserving their olfactory senses.....and their souls.....its a heartening sight