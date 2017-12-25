Language

St Peter's Square on Christmas 2017. Half empty

Tesa 582 Clicks
Share Like
More
  •

Clicks
582
St Peter's Square on Christmas 2017. Half empty

Tesa
Francis has still half way to his Goal.
Share Like
More
Write a comment …
Dr Stuart Reiss
@Jungerheld thats a great saying.....people have plenty to say...and say it here on GTV and other places....the talk has got into the catholics out there and they are staying away...incase they start smelling like sh..eep
Like
More
Jungerheld
@Dr Stuart Reiss it reminded me of what I once heard someone say - to argue about the faith is not the problem. The problem is when people stop talking; when they have nothing to say.
Like
More
Dr Stuart Reiss
@Jungerheld....au contraire madame...this is a very good scene......it shows that Catholics know that its not roses they smell when they get to these audiences.....and are preserving their olfactory senses.....and their souls.....its a heartening sight
Like
More
Jungerheld
This is a terrifying scene.
Like
More