Clicks3.9K

Friars ordained by Bishop Egan

Eva
2
All pictures by Joseph Shaw, lmschairman.org, CC-BY-NC-SA
  • Report

  • Social networks

romanowski and 7 more users like this.
romanowski likes this.
ar.news mentioned this post in أسقف إنجليزي يقوم بترسيم رهبان في الطقس اللاتيني القديم (صور).
W obronie Tradycji Kościoła likes this.
pl.news mentioned this post in Angielski biskup święci księży w rycie trydenckim (zdjęcia).
es.news mentioned this post in Obispo inglés ordena sacerdotes en el Rito Antiguo en latín (Fotos).
it.news mentioned this post in Vescovo inglese ordina sacerdoti col Vecchio Rito in latino (Immagini).
de.news mentioned this post in Englischer Bischof weiht Priester im Alten Ritus.
en.news mentioned this post in English Bishop Ordains Priests In Old Latin Rite (Pictures).
Login
Forgot password?
Sign up