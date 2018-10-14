ROMERO (1989) movie

Clicks3.2KROMERO
Clicks3.2K
by JohnnieD. on Nov 8, 2011
atef likes this.
Florian Royer-Chabot likes this.
PMONTE67 likes this.
Could Óscar Arnulfo Romero be beatified soon?
The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has been examining Romero’s cause for beatification since 1996 but has come up against more than one hurdle
Giorgio Bernardelli
Milan
Now that the Holy See has a Latin American Pope is it Rome’s time for a “San Romero de América”? The Pontifical Institute for Foreign Mission’s magazine MissiOnLine.org asked … More
The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has been examining Romero’s cause for beatification since 1996 but has come up against more than one hurdle
Giorgio Bernardelli
Milan
Now that the Holy See has a Latin American Pope is it Rome’s time for a “San Romero de América”? The Pontifical Institute for Foreign Mission’s magazine MissiOnLine.org asked … More