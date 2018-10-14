Language

ROMERO (1989) movie

Irapuato 179 Clicks
Share Like
More

Clicks
3.2K
ROMERO

Irapuato 2 4
by JohnnieD. on Nov 8, 2011
Share Like
More
Irapuato
atef gavilanpalomino Florian Royer-Chabot
Like
More
Irapuato mentioned this post in Romero (En Espanol).
Irapuato
Could Óscar Arnulfo Romero be beatified soon?
The Congregation for the Causes of Saints has been examining Romero’s cause for beatification since 1996 but has come up against more than one hurdle
Giorgio Bernardelli
Milan
Now that the Holy See has a Latin American Pope is it Rome’s time for a “San Romero de América”? The Pontifical Institute for Foreign Mission’s magazine MissiOnLine.org asked … More
Like
More