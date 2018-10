Vatican Often Makes Rotten Compromises – Cardinal Müller

Cardinal Gerhard Müller has criticised that the Congregation for Catholic Education accepts Father Ansgar Wucherpfennig, a homosexual propagandist, as the rector of the Jesuit College St Georgen in Frankfurt, Germany.Talking to DomRadio.de (October 25), Müller spoke of a „rotten compromise“.He noticed that, in recent times, the Vatican has often made such compromises that do big harm to the Church. He gave as an example communion for Protestants.