Vatican Often Makes Rotten Compromises – Cardinal Müller
Cardinal Gerhard Müller has criticised that the Congregation for Catholic Education accepts Father Ansgar Wucherpfennig, a homosexual propagandist, as the rector of the Jesuit College St Georgen in Frankfurt, Germany.
Talking to DomRadio.de (October 25), Müller spoke of a „rotten compromise“.
He noticed that, in recent times, the Vatican has often made such compromises that do big harm to the Church. He gave as an example communion for Protestants.
Picture: Gerhard Ludwig Müller, © Mazur/catholicnews.org.uk, CC BY-NC-SA, #newsEwgwjqqcwz
