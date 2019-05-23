Was this a priest sporting a Planned Parenthood pin?
Man in priest's collar: "I teach is just what our doctrine says, is that all life is valuable and that abortion has been made a political football and it should not be."
Alison Centofante of Live Action: "So all life IS valuable. Then why are you wearing a Planned Parenthood pin?" "That's bizarre!"
This exchange took place at a rally on Capitol Hill called, "StopTheBans" in response to several states putting forth legislation limiting abortion. An article and video of the angry, profane crowd are found here.