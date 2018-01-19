Cardinal Koch, Christians Should “Convert" To Ecumenism

L’Osservatore Romano

The Catholic Church and other Christian communities need a “conversion to the ecumenical search for Christian unity” according to Cardinal Kurt Koch, the President of the Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity.Writing inin preparation for the annual Week of Prayer for Christian Unity (January 18-25), Koch claimed that the witness of God’s love “must be given in an ecumenical communion”.According to Catholic Doctrine, Christian unity means the conversion of all Christians to the Catholic Church.