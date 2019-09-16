Oldest Capuchin in Brazil Still Kneels For Blessed Sacrament (Video)

The 98-year-old Capuchin Father Roberto de Maracanaú is captured in a viral video (below) how he genuflects with great difficulty when entering the Sacred Heart Shrine in Fortaleza, Brazil. The frail priest has to support himself with a cane.The oldest Capuchin of Brazil sends the opposite message of Pope Francis who even refuses to kneel in front of the Blessed Sacrament.Father Roberto celebrates Mass every day, hears confessions and visits hospitals. In 2016 he walked 6.5 kilometers at a penitential procession hearing confessions.During his life, he worked as a philosophy professor in the seminary, a parish priest, school principal and missionary in Africa.