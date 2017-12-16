Clicks7
New York Cardinal: Changing the Our Father Is a Sin
New York Cardinal Timothy Dolan believes that Pope Francis was aiming to clarify the Our Father not to alter it. For him changing the words of the Our Father would be a sin and he’s sure Pope Francis agrees.
Francis has suggested the false translation “do not let us fall into temptation” as an alternative to “lead us not into temptation.”
Picture: Timothy Dolan, © George Martell/Pilot New Media, CC BY-ND, #newsLdubojkdrz
