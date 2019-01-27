Clicks68
Church Titanic Is Drowning While Francis Sits Before Blessed Sacrament
Pope Francis presided on Saturday night at the Panama World Youth Day an adoration. He again refused to knee before the Blessed Sacrament. Instead, he sat aside on a chair.
The monstrance used was made of two parts, a beautiful representation of Our Lady holding the Blessed Sacrament between her hand. It was placed on two ugly and very disturbing “legs”.
During the adoration sentimental pop music with religious texts was played. The style was comparable to Celine Dion’s song “My Heart Will Go On” which was compiled for the film “Titanic” (video below).
