Our Lady of Sorrows 1

ROSARY ON THE UK COAST TOMORROW 29TH APRIL 2018

Please join the UK tomorrow in day of Rosary around the coast

This is an initiative of the Lay Faithful across the British Isles inviting the faithful of our nations, with the support of our clergy and Bishops, for a renewal of faith in the UK.

www.rosaryonthecoast.co.uk/resources-for-the-day

"There is no problem, I tell you, no matter how difficult it is, that we cannot resolve by the prayer of the Holy Rosary". (Sr Lucia one of the Fatima visionaries

The Rosary is the 'weapon' for these times.~Saint Padre Pio

If there were one million families praying the Rosary every day, the entire world would be saved.

Pope Pius X

Sunamis 46
May god have mercy on england
And protect their children
May god be with alfies parents all parents that areon a simular situation
