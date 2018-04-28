Clicks27
ROSARY ON THE UK COAST TOMORROW 29TH APRIL 2018
Please join the UK tomorrow in day of Rosary around the coast
This is an initiative of the Lay Faithful across the British Isles inviting the faithful of our nations, with the support of our clergy and Bishops, for a renewal of faith in the UK.
www.rosaryonthecoast.co.uk/resources-for-the-day
"There is no problem, I tell you, no matter how difficult it is, that we cannot resolve by the prayer of the Holy Rosary". (Sr Lucia one of the Fatima visionaries
The Rosary is the 'weapon' for these times.~Saint Padre Pio
If there were one million families praying the Rosary every day, the entire world would be saved.
Pope Pius X
