Egyptian Jesuit Becomes Hungarian Citizen – to Honour Anti-Migration Policy

On March 14, Egyptian Jesuit Henri Boulad (85) accepted Hungarian citizenship to honour the Government's efforts to stop the expansion of Islam and to protect Christian values, Boulad told the weekly newspaper „Heti Valasz“.During his lifetime Boulad taught theology, established Egypt’s Caritas, and organised refugee camps in North Africa.According to Boulad the migration crisis endangers the existence of Europe. He criticises the Vatican for not understanding Islam, and regrets that it does not ask the Christians in the Middle East but ignores them.