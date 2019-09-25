Australia: Bishops Plan to Close ALL Seminaries

The Australian Bishops are considering to stop training future priests in seminaries, reports TheAge.com.au (September 24).According to TheAge.com.au, they are discussing “dismantling the seminary system altogether” and replace it with a [fluffy] “broader model of priest apprenticeships with more interaction with the [dying away] community”.The introduction of a centralised priestly education was one of the main achievements of the Council of Trent (1545-1563).Pretext for abolishing the seminaries is alleged homosexual abuses, although a solid old-style education is the best remedy against them.The number of seminaries has dropped in Australia from 60 in 1971 to 15 today. There are 292 seminarians nationwide.