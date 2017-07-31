German Diocese Hails Gay March

German diocese Rottenburg-Stuttgart advertised on social media the gay march in Stuttgart on July 29 praising a Catholic youth group which asked on the occasion to pray for “tolerance for a more diverse society”.The diocese also published pictures showing people at a Catholic church in Stuttgart standing around a rainbow flag. Voices on social media pointed out that the Church in Germany has become meaningless by looking for acceptance in the mainstream.Pro-gay Cardinal Walter Kasper is a former bishop of Rottenburg-Stuttgart.