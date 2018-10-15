Gay Youth Synod: "Change" for the Sake of "Changing"

Father Bruno Cadoré, the Master General of the Dominicans, talked like a gay propagandist around buzzwords like “diversity”, “welcoming attitude”, “openness” and “openness to diversity” a the October 15 press conference in context of the Youth Synod.The male Dominicans are notoriously under suspicion of being undercut by homosexuals.According to Cadoré “we have to change” and “everything is changing”. Cadoré further claimed that “the future of the Church is openness towards change” in order “to bring about change”.He even prophesied that “we will see this happening at the synod”.Cadoré failed to mention that in the Church only a change for the sake of the better is welcome. But Cadoré hails "change" for the sake of promoting more decadence and more sin.