German Bishop Wants More "Pub Liturgies" (Video)

Aachen Bishop Helmut Dieser, Germany, participated at a January 13 “pub liturgy.” Gloria.tv publishes below a clip documenting the event (German).The “pub liturgy” was a trivialized catechesis without ceremony or liturgical vestments. There were hardly any prayers.The animators of the liturgy stood behind the counter, randomly talking about humanitarianism. The audience drank beer singing to schlager tunes. At a point the lyrics said: „Whether you are Christian or Muslim, black or red, there is a life after death.”A technically well done comic clip explained that the tax collector Levi organized for Jesus a “giant hang-out super party.” It peaks out when Levi donates to Jesus a pair of jeans.After 30 minutes Bishops Dieser called the shallow entertainment a “great initiative” which was “appealing” and “genuine.” It is to be feared that precisely the latter is true.Excited about the mediocrity of the event, Dieser added: “Keep it up, more of it.”